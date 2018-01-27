FORESTVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - A 79-year-old man died early this morning after he was struck by a bus while attempting to cross I-495 in Prince George’s County.

Police said James Albert Gibson, of Upper Marlboro, Md., was struck by a DC Circulator bus at about 12:30 a.m., while attempting to cross the southbound lanes from east to west.

Police said the bus driver immediately stopped the bus on the right shoulder of the road to check on the victim and then contacted police.

Gibson was declared dead at the scene by Prince George’s County EMS.

Police said there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

The accident caused police to close three of the four lanes of I-495 for several hours after the crash.

Police said they reported Gibson as missing shortly before the crash.

Gibson's body was taken to the Baltimore medical examiner's office.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.



