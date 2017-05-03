Man killed at Suitland gas station, suspect on the loose

SUITLAND, MD (WUSA9) - The police are working to identify a suspect who shot and killed a man at a gas station in Suitland, Maryland, early Wednesday morning.

The victim was 27-year-old Wayne Pope of Regency Part Court.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday. There, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early investigations lead police to believe the motive for the shooting was a robbery. The victim was a customer at the gas station.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.

