Man killed after car crashes into tree in Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WUSA9) -- A 29-year-old is dead after his car crashed into a tree early Wednesday morning in Ellicott City, Howard County police said.

Sukhita Himanshu Jayaratna, 29, of Singers Glen Drive in Olney, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation shows that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. when Jayaratna's 2005 Honda Pilot was going westbound on Columbia Road, just west of Hemlock Cone Way. The car left the road and crashed into a tree. It is not clear at this time why the car left the road.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

