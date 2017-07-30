Man injured after falling from Ocean City hotel balcony

OCEAN CITY, MD. (AP) - Police say a man was critically injured after he fell from a hotel balcony in Ocean City.
The Daily Times reports the 37-year-old man was sitting on a railing when he fell backwards early Saturday from a third-floor balcony at the Commander Hotel.
Police said alcohol played a role in the incident. They did not release the man's identity.
The man was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs