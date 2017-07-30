Man injured after falling from Ocean City hotel balcony

Police lights (Photo: AP)

OCEAN CITY, MD. (AP) - Police say a man was critically injured after he fell from a hotel balcony in Ocean City.



The Daily Times reports the 37-year-old man was sitting on a railing when he fell backwards early Saturday from a third-floor balcony at the Commander Hotel.



Police said alcohol played a role in the incident. They did not release the man's identity.



The man was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment.

