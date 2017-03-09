Man in custody in fatal Suitland shooting

SUITLAND, MD. (WUSA9) - A suspect is now in custody in connection with a homicide in Suitland, Maryland.

Police say 24-year-old Charles Romain was the triggerman in a robbery last Tuesday. Lafeal Sinclair, 29, was found shot several times in a parking lot off Suitland Road.

He died a short while later.

Police said the robbery was drug related.

