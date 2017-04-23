Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Md.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Prince George's County, Md. Sunday morning, police said.

Around 9:00 a.m., a man was crossing the road in the 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road when he was hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the car remained on the scene.

The victim and driver have not been identified. No additional information has been released.

