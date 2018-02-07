Man found dead inside car in Germantown shopping center

GERMANTOWN, MD (WUSA9) - A man was found dead inside of a car in a shopping center in Germantown, Md., according to Montgomery County police.

Around 6 p.m., police found an adult dead inside of a car in the parking lot of the Kingsview Village Shopping Center, located on Clopper Road and Kingsview Village Avenue in Germantown, Md.

Police say there is nothing suspicious about the death at this time.

The medical examiner will have to do an autopsy to determine the cause and nature of the death.

© 2018 WUSA-TV