Man dead after being shot in Annapolis

(Photo: Rogers, Susan)

ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WUSA9) - One man is dead after being shot in Annapolis late Sunday night, police said.

Around 11:15 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Gaff Court for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he died from his injuries.

There is no further information at this time.

Officers and Detectives are on scene investigating this homicide.

This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Charles Bealefeld or Detective Andrew Ascione at 410-260-3439 or cebealefeld@annapolis.gov and agascione@annapolis.gov. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

© 2017 WUSA-TV