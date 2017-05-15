Man confesses to murdering missing Prince George's Co woman

(Photo: PG Crime Solvers)

A man admitted to strangling his girlfriend and putting her lifeless body in a gray storage bin, placing her body in a dumpster last month. The victim, Prince George’s resident Turkessa Lawone Paige, is still missing.

The suspect, Michael Dawn Proctor, is now charged with two counts of murder. Court documents filed in Prince George’s County detail Proctor’s confession, made during an interview with homicide detectives on Friday.

“The defendant stated that on April 13, 2017, he and [Paige] were inside of apartment 414 when they became engaged in an argument,” the statement reads. “The argument turned physical, at which point the defendant placed his hands around the decedent’s neck and began to strangle her until the decedent lost consciousness.”

The court documents then detail how Proctor said he took the victim inside the bin to a location in the 5300 block of Carswell Avenue in Camp Springs, then disposed of her body in a dumpster.

Police first received a missing person’s report April 27, with a family member of the 41-year-old victim making the initial call to authorities.

Detectives retrieved surveillance video from the Chevet Manor Apartments showing Paige entering the apartments, but never leaving. The suspect is also captured on surveillance images later entering the apartment, and leaving with a gray storage bin on a dolly.

Proctor also faces first and second degree assault charges and remains in custody pending his first court appearance.

© 2017 WUSA-TV