Man charged with raping disabled nursing home resident

KENSINGTON, MD (WUSA9) - A man who lives at a Maryland nursing center is charged with raping a fellow resident who is completely disabled.

Nursing staff at Kensington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center first raised the alarm on Joseph Stanley Thomas, 62.

According to charging documents, there is a rule at the facility that the door to the victim’s room had to stay open because of her disability. One day staff saw her door closed. When they walked in, they found Thomas inside the room, supposedly after he committed the act, staff members told police.

He later admitted to detectives he had raped the woman twice, the charging documents state.

Thomas is charged with two counts of rape.

