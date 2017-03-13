Man charged with Md. murder

PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., MD (WUSA9) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with shooting a 46-year-old man in Prince George’s County, Md. earlier this month.

Sedrick Stokes of Temple Hill, Md. has been charged with first and second degree murder in the shooting.

Around 12:25 p.m. on March 3, police were called to the 3000 block of Great Oak Drive for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a Nathan Slye Jr. of Suitland suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

Detectives believe the motive is robbery. Syle and Stokes were acquaintances.

He’s in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text, “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgpolice.org and submit a tip online.



