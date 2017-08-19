Man charged with killing sister, cousins in Clinton, Md.

CLINTON, MD. (WUSA9) - A 25-year-old man confessed to murder of his 6-year-old sister and his young cousins at his home in Clinton, Maryland on Friday.

Police have charged 25-year-old Antonio Williams with the deaths of his sister, 6-year-old Nadira Withers of Brooke Jane Drive, as well as 9-year-old Ariana Decree and 6-year-old Ajayah Decree. The Decree sisters are from Palm Street in Newark, New Jersey. They are the daughters of the suspect’s mother’s cousin.

On Friday, around 7:35 a.m, police were called to a house in the 6400 block of Brooke Jane Drive. Withers’ mother had just returned home from work and discovered the victims. The victims were suffering from stab wounds and pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigation reveals Williams had sole care and custody of the children at the home overnight into Friday. He has confessed to killing the victims. Detectives are working to establish a motive in this case.

Williams is charged with three counts of first and second murder and related charges. He’s in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.

