Man charged with indecent exposure in Md.

FREDERICK, MD (WUSA9) - A man is being charged with indecent exposure after two females tell Frederick Police they saw him masturbating in downtown Frederick Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:00 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of North Market Street for an indecent exposure complaint.

Two females, who were in the area, say they saw Eliezer Juan Garcia masturbating behind a clear glass door.

The witnesses immediately contacted the police.

Garcia has been taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for further processing.

He has also been charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Frederick Police Department at 301-600-2102. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the department by phone 301-600-TIPS (8477), text at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

