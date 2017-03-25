Man arrested in stabbing of victim during fight

FREDERICK, MD (WUSA9) - A man was arrested after a victim told police he was stabbed by him during a fight in Frederick, Maryland on Friday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Little Brooke Drive for a report of a fight. Officers did not see a fight when they arrive because all witness had left the scene.

A short time later, the Maryland State Police told Frederick Police Department a man with multiple stab wounds to the upper body was being transported to the hospital.

The victim told police he was stabbed during the fight on Little Brook Drive. He was treated at the hospital then released.

The victim identified the suspect as Darnell Morris Mason. He has been taken into custody and is awaiting his appearance before the district court commissioner.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with any other information is asked to call the Frederick Police Department at 301-600-2102. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the department by phone 301-600-TIPS (8477), text at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.



