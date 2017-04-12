Man arrested in Largo townhouse arson

(Photo: Prince George's County Fire Dept.)

LARGO, MD (WUSA9) - A man has been arrested for arson in connection with a townhouse fire that happened last week, Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department said.

The fire happened on April 3, around 12:30 p.m. in the 11500 block of Dunloring Drive, officials said. When crews got to the scene they found fire coming from all three levels of the house. The fire extended to and damaged other townhouses.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries. They were both treated and released.

An Upper Marlboro man has been arrested for crimes related to a fire that occurred on Dunloring Drive. On Monday, April 3, at around 12:30 pm, Prince George’s County Firefighters responded to a townhouse fire in the 11500 block of Dunloring Drive in Upper Marlboro.

Firefighters arrived to find fire showing from all three levels of a townhouse. Fire extended to and damaged two additional townhouse before being extinguished. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling the fire. Both were treated and released from a hospital.

Personnel from the Fire/EMS Department Office of the Fire Marshal arrived and conducted a cause and origin investigation and determined the fire was incendiary and worked to develop suspect information. The fire caused an estimated $320,000 in fire loss to the three structures and their contents. Eight adults and one child were displaced.

On Tuesday evening, April 11, personnel from the Department’s Office of the Fire Marshal, with assistance from the Prince George’s County Police and Baltimore City Police, arrested Aaron Christopher Davis, DOB 9-20-1988. Davis is facing numerous charges to include arson – first degree and attempted first degree murder.

Fire Investigators are continuing to seek information about this incident including additional suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Arson Tip Line at 301-77-ARSON (301-772-7766). Callers may remain anonymous.

Below is a video compiled of a series of clips obtained from a nearby security camera. The video shows the suspect on location and subsequent fire. Again, these are a compilation of select clips. Other images include images by the fire department during extinguishment of the fire.

© 2017 WUSA-TV