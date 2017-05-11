Man arrested in connection with two separate homicides in Maryland

(Photo: Montomgery County police)

GERMANTOWN, MD. (WUSA9) - Police have arrested a 24-year-old man from Fort Washington in connection with two separate homicides that happened within less than a week in Maryland.

Furl John Williams, age 24, of the 400 block of Brentwood Drive in Fort Washington was arrested in connection with the first homicide that happened on April 29 inside of a Gaithersburg home. Montogmery County police said the homicide happened inside of the home located in the 12800 block of Kitchen House Way in Germantown. Police identified the victim as of 19-year-old Amaru Amir Santos Johnson. Another suspect, Eric Lee, age 23, was arrested on May 4 for this homicide. Authorities do not believe the incident was random.

He was charged with first-degree murder and home invasion in connection with this incident.

Williams is also being charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station in Suitland on May 3, Prince George's County police said.

Williams is being charged with the murder of 27-year-old Wayne Pope of Suitland.

The investigation shows that Pope went into the gas station to buy something. Williams approached him when he was going back to his car. There was a struggle and Williams shot him and then stole his car.

