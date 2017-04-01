Man arrested for trying to run over officers, police say

HOWARD COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - A Virginia man was arrested after police say he tried to run down two officers in Howard County, Maryland early Saturday morning.

Around 12:40 a.m., police responded to the 8200 block of Lark Brown Road in Elkridge for to assist a man who appeared to be unconscious and alone in a locked black Jeep SUV in the parking lot.

When officers arrived to the scene, they tried to help 26-year-old Thomas Barr of Culpeper, Virginia, but he was unresponsive.

Officers broke his car window in order to provide him with medical assistance. Police said Barr woke up, became combative and drove from the parking lot.

Barr went to a Deep Run mobile home park on Pirch Way and hit several parked cars and came to a stop at a dead end.

The officers tried to approach Barr in his vehicle, but he accelerated directly at them. The officers fired at the vehicle, but did not hit Barr.

He drove a short distance before exiting the SUV on foot.

After an overnight search, police found Barr around 8:15 a.m. walking in the area of Marie Curie Drive and Lark Brown Road in Elkridge.

He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for the injuries he sustained from striking multiple vehicles.

Upon being released from the hospital, Barr is expected to be charged with two counts of attempted murder on officers, two counts of assault, fleeing and eluding police, driving on a suspended/revoked license, hit and run, and destruction of property.

He is also wanted on an active warrant from another jurisdiction for hit and run.

Police found syringes in a preliminary search of Barr’s vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.



