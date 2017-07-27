Man arrested after sexually assaulting woman in Md. apartment

SUITLAND, MD. (WUSA9) - Police have arrested the man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman in Suitland, Maryland on July 25.

Police say 24-year-old Milton Wright followed a woman off of a Metrobus at the Suitland Metro Station and then into her apartment building. Once the man was able to get inside the building, he forced his way into her apartment where he sexually assaulted her. He then left the scene on foot.

Wright was arrested on Wednesday.

“He has no place in our community,” Captain Denise Giannino said.

Wright is charged with first and second-degree rape, home invasion, assault and other charges. He is in custody in D.C. awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call the CID/Sexual Assault Unit at (301) 772-4908. Callers can remain anonymous by calling CRIME SOLVERS at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You may also text “PGPD plus your tips” to CRIMES (274537) on your cell phone or go www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online. Crime Solvers is offering a CASH REWARD for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment in this case.

