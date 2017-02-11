Man arrested after car chase ends at Maryland Live! Casino

HANOVER, MD (WUSA9) - A suspect is arrested after a carjacking lead to a police chase at Maryland Live! Casino in Hanover, Maryland late Friday night.

Police responded to a report of a car chase involving Prince George's County officers. Authorities say the chase started in D.C. after a car jacking.

Eventually, the suspect parked and entered the casino. As police flooded in to arrest him, scared casino guests ran off.

The man surrendered and D.C. police are now questioning him.

(© 2017 WUSA)