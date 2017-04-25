WUSA
Man accused of killing estranged wife to enter plea

WUSA 10:51 AM. EDT April 25, 2017

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - The man accused of going on a local shooting spree is set to enter a plea in court on Tuesday. 

Eulalio Tordil is accused of killing his wife Gladys last May, outside her workplace at High Point High School in Prince George's County.

The hearing is in Montgomery County where Tordil is charged with killing two people the next day, outside Montgomery Mall and then in Aspen Hill. 

