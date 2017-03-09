Man accused of beating son for not pronouncing word properly

A Hagerstown-area man is accused of beating his 4-year-old son for not being able to pronounce a word.

The Herald-Mail newspaper reports court records show 33-year-old Devon John Eason is facing child abuse and assault charges.

Documents say the boy's mother took him to a hospital on Feb. 28 with bruises on his body. Records say parts of the child's hair had been pulled from his scalp.

Hospital officials determined the injuries were consistent with physical abuse.

The boy told investigators that his father beat him because he was made he couldn't pronounce the word "four" properly. The child's 6-year-old brother also told detectives he saw Eason beating his younger sibling.

Attorney Brian Hutchison told a judge that Eason was a stay-at-home father. He remains held without bond.

