Local tattoo shop on a mission to spread love

BALTIMORE, MD. (WUSA9) - - A local tattoo shop is on a mission to spread love throughout the community by getting rid of racist and gang-related tattoos for free.

Everyone makes mistakes, but only some of us are reminded about them every day. But inside Southside Tattoo on Tuesday, there were sights and sounds of a new beginning for Casey Shaffer who was getting one tattoo on each arm covered up.

“They had ‘white’ on one arm and ‘power’ on the other,” said Shaffer, who showed WUSA9 the tattoos on his forearm while he described it.

“I got them in jail.”

Shaffer said he thought the tattoo “white power” would help him fit in, but he did not feel good after. Shaffer said he knew almost immediately after he got it, that it was not a message he believed in or was proud of.

"I tried to keep them covered up,” he said. “It would be one hundred degrees out and I'd be wearing long sleeves.”

“I felt terrible, disgusted,” Shaffer said.

When Shaffer learned about a new mission to help people get rid of hateful tattoos at Southside Tattoo, he sought help immediately. Now, he is getting it from the shop’s co-owner, David Cutlip.

"I just wanted to help a couple of people move on," Cutlip said. “People want to take away the hate and there’s enough of it already in the world, we don’t need more.”

A little over one month ago, Cutlip and his wife Elizabeth started the “Random Acts of Tattoo Project” online. On Tuesdays, Cutlip offers free services to people who want to erase their past by having racist or gang-related tattoos covered up or removed. Cutlip spends an average of about four hours on each customer after an initial consultation.

"It makes me feel good,” he said.

When the Cutlips launched their project, they shared it on Facebook first. The original post went viral from people supporting the cause and others who just wanted to help. The couple receives up to 100 messages a day from people all over the world. Since business has picked up, free appointments are booked for the next six months.

Since their mission started, donations from people have been pouring in to help keep the operation going free of charge. To keep all the donations in one place, Mrs. Cutlip started a GoFundMe page. She tells WUSA9 donations will help other tattoo shops provide the same free services. They will also use some of the funding to pay for customers who need their tattoos removed with laser treatments.

“We have a lot of people that are over on the West Coast and there’s not a lot of resource,” Mrs. Cutlip explains.

“There is a place that does gang-removal tattoos, but the waiting list is two years.”

As Shaffer sat still and patient in Cutlip’s chair all he could think about how grateful he is to start over.

“It's life-changing, honestly,” he said. “I can wear short sleeves when it's hot out.”

“But, really it's about trying to make the community a better place,” Shaffer said.

(© 2017 WUSA)