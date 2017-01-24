Local environment groups react to new EPA order

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Some local non-profit groups are reacting to a decision by the Trump administration to freeze any new grants or contracts that come from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA often gives non-profit groups money to spend on projects that help restore habitats or prevent regional pollution.

The Anacostia Watershed Society has received more than $500,000 from the EPA since it was created.



Ariel Trahan, director of River Restoration Programs for AWS, said she was disappointed by President Donald Trump's decision.

"This could impact our progress toward achieving a swimmable and fishable river," she said.

The states also receive money from the EPA to fund local environmental projects as well. Over the last 10 years, EPA records indicate the State of Maryland has received more than $900 million from that federal agency.

But, the Maryland Department of the Environment said it has yet to speak to the Trump administration about how the freeze will impact the state.

"The Maryland Department of the Environment has not received any official notification from the Trump administration but is working to clarify any changes," said Jay Apperson, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of the Environment. "We remain committed to protecting and restoring the environment for the health and well-being of all Marylanders."

