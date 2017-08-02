Local charity We Can Cer-Vive! ordered to stop soliciting in Md.

A Cease and Desist order was issued against a Maryland cancer charity on Wednesday.

The order was issued against We Can Cer-Vive! and its president and founder, Mia Wright, for multiple violations of Maryland Solicitations Act. The violations include using false and misleading advertising materials in connection with a solicitation and failing to register with the Secretary of State before soliciting.

The following was sent out in news release on Wednesday:

"We Can Cer-Vive! solicited charitable donations and falsely claimed to be a 501(c)(3) organization using its Web site, various social media outlets, and various fundraising events prior to the cease and desist order. An investigation by the Secretary of State’s Charities and Legal Services Division, aided by the Office of the Attorney General, showed that the organization was allegedly misrepresenting itself as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and falsely claimed an affiliation with another nonprofit organization in marketing and advertising materials distributed using these various outlets. The charity was also not registered with the Secretary of State before it began soliciting charitable donations."

