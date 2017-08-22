Lightning strike may have caused Hagerstown apartment fire

(Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshal) (Photo: Rogers, Susan)

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WUSA9) - Residents believe a lightning strike may be to blame for a massive fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Hagerstown, Maryland's State Fire Marshal said.

The fire broke out Tuesday around 8:07 p.m. at the Woodbridge Apartments located at 11565 Robinwood Drive in Hagerstown, officials said.

It took fire crews about 90 minutes to get the fire that engulfed the roof under control.

Officials are investigating and trying to determine whether or not a lightning strike was the cause of the fire. Crews are trying to confirm accountability of all 74 occupants.

The American Red Cross is helping with the displaced occupants.

