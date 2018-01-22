Leadership change at Prince George's Co. school over 'grade scandal'

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - Grading and graduation issues have forced Prince George’s County Public Schools to change the leadership team and staff at one of its high schools.

The leadership employees at DuVal High School were found to be non-compliant with grading and graduation procedures.

“As I state previously, intentional violations of school system policies and procedures will not be tolerated,” said Dr. Kevin M. Maxwell, CEO of PGCPS. “Changes are being made to improve student achievement and strengthen the DuVal community’s confidence in its school.”

A support team has been assigned to the school to help make changes and support the school during the transition.

The changes come after an audit, ordered by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in 2017, revealed more than 30 percent of the county’s 2016-17 graduates—about 5,000 kids according to the governor—had graduated without meeting the state requirements or lacked documentation to explain why their grades changed.

"There were whistle blowers all over the system that came forward that were threatened by the county superintendent,” Gov. Hogan said in December.

PGCPS will work with DuVal High School to give additional academic support for current students. Any recent graduates who have questions about the grading and graduation certification issues should contact gradsupport@pgcps.org for help.

