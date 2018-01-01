K-9 police officer hits and kills pedestrian with car in Md.

BRANDWINE, MD (WUSA9) - A Metro Transit Police officer struck and killed a pedestrian as he was driving to work New Year's Day.

The officer told Maryland State Police the pedestrian stepped right in front of his truck as he was driving through the fast-moving intersection of Crain Highway and Chadds Ford Drive. Investigators say the officer had a green light.

N/B 301 @ Chaddsford DR. Brandywine, Prince George's County, MD will be closed for an undetermined amount of time due to fatal collision. MSP CRASH team is responding. SHA is on the scene to assist with lane closure. — MD State Police (@MDSP) January 1, 2018

Police say the officer stopped to help the pedestrian, but he was already dead.

Neither the transit police officer nor his K-9 were hurt.

Troopers spent much of the afternoon documenting the crash. Northbound vehicles had to be routed through the Costco shopping center, which backed traffic for hours.

© 2018 WUSA-TV