Student injured after being shot on grounds of Oxon Hill High School

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

OXON HILL, MD (WUSA9) - A juvenile male is in critical condition after being shot in Oxon Hill, Md. on Monday night, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Leyte Drive around 5:15 p.m. Police say the victim is a student and the shooting occurred on the grounds of Oxon Hill High School.

Upon arrival, police say officers found a juvenile male with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the victim got into a car with some other people in the school parking lot. At some point, a disagreement starts between the occupants of the car and the victim.

After the victim was shot, police say he managed to get out of the car. The car drove off and the victim headed toward the school to try and get help.

It is not known at this time if the student was taking part in school activities at the time of the shooting.

Police say the victim and the people in the car know each other.

