It's Record Store Day!

SILVER SPRING, MD (WUSA9) - Music is in the air. Record Store Day is underway around the world Saturday. People are scrambling to get their hands on unique limited edition releases.

"Record store day, I love it. It's like Christmas for me. I just hang out with friends and go to different record stores and hop around and look for different releases," said Charlie Turfano.

A large part of Record Store Day is all about celebrating the culture of the independently owned record store. Joe's Record Paradise in Silver Spring has been around for more than 40 years.

Owner Joe Lee said Record Store Day means big business. "We have been selling quite a bit of the jazz early this morning. In less than an hour we sold 1,000 and we are reaching the end of the line on the Thelonious Monk box set. They only printed 2,000 on vinyl."

Record Store Day started in 2007.

