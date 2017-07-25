Investigation underway after man fatally shot in Bladensburg

BLADENSBURG, MD. (WUSA9) - An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Bladensburg overnight, Prince George's County police said.

The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 4300 block of 57th Avenue, authorities stated. Officers found an adult man victim suffering from trauma to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are trying to determine a motive and identify the victim and suspect in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD" plus your message to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip on-line.

