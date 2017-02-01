LANHAM-SEABROOK, MD. (WUSA9) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a car to strike a home in the Lanham-Seabrook area early Wednesday morning.

Fire and rescue crews responded to the 6700 block of Cipriano Road around 2:00 a.m. after the driver of a Honda Civic lost control, driving off the road and into the brick facade of a home. The violent impact caused the vehicle to punch through the brick and into the home.

So far police and fire officials have not released any details on the incident. However a building inspector was on scene when WUSA9 photojournalist, Nick Leimbach, arrived at the scene.

There is no word on the number or severity of injuries at this time.

(© 2017 WUSA)