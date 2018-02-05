Icy roads close schools around Maryland and Virginia

Officials say several school systems in Virginia and Maryland have closed amid icy road conditions in the region.

In Maryland, Baltimore County Public Schools says on its website all schools will be closed on Monday. Carroll, Garrett and Howard counties public schools also announced on their websites they would be closed Monday.

Coppin State, Johns Hopkins and several other universities say their openings were delayed Monday morning.

In Virginia, Fauquier and Loudoun counties public schools say they closed Monday.

The Maryland Transportation Authority and National Weather Service tweeted that drivers should be cautious during commutes. The NWS also tweeted that fog developed around the region particularly across central Virginia.

The Baltimore Sun reports schools in counties surrounding Baltimore announced they'd open two hours late. The Richmond Times-Dispatch also reported delays.

DC Rock Creek Ice Crash - Westbound Military Road blocked by school bus and other cars.#DCtraffic @WUSA9 @_EllenBryan pic.twitter.com/31XNFNq1S1 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) February 5, 2018

© 2018 Associated Press