Howard County home damaged in fire

(Photo: Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue)

GLENWOOD, MD. (WUSA9) - A home in Glenwood was damaged after a fire broke out late Wednesday night, Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services said.

The fire happened in the 2600 block of McKendree Road around 9 p.m., officials stated.

When crews got to the scene they found heavy fire coming from the garage area and on the second floor of the two-story home. Officials said the wind and temperature posed some challenges, however nobody was injured in the fire.

Only one man was at home at the time of the fire. He was able to safely evacuate before the emergency crews arrived. He is the only resident of the home, officials stated.

The estimate of damage is $580,000. Officials said the fire is currently under investigation.

