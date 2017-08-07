Homicide investigation underway after man found on sidewalk in Mount Rainier

(Photo: Thinkstock)

MOUNT RAINIER, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found on the sidewalk in Mount Rainier over the weekend.

German Garcia-Paredes, 25 of Brentwood was identified as the victim, Prince George's County police said. Officers found him around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday in the 3500 block of Rhode Island Avenue on the sidewalk.

When they got to the scene they found the victim suffering from trauma to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are trying to determine a motive and identify a suspect. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in connection with information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.

