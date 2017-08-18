3 children found dead in Clinton, Md. home

(Photo: Prince George's County police)

CLINTON, MD. (WUSA9) - A homicide investigation is under investigation in Clinton Friday morning after three children were found dead inside of a home, Prince George's County police said.

A family member arrived at the home located in the 6400 block of Brooke Jane Dr. and found three juveniles dead, authorities said. All three juveniles had trauma to their bodies, Prince George's County police said.

It is not clear at this time if all three children are related.

Police are trying to determine what exactly happened inside of the home.

© 2017 WUSA-TV