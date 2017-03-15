Male fatally shot in Largo stairwell

(Photo: Prince George's Co. police)

LARGO, MD (WUSA9) - A male was fatally shot in the stairwell of a condo building in Largo, Md. Wednesday night.

Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 10100 block of Campus Way South around 7:15 p.m.

Police say the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no motive or suspect at this time.

No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, call @PGCrimeSolvers @ 1-866-411-TIPS for a ca$h reward.

© 2017 WUSA-TV