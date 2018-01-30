Homeowner shoots at intruder in Mitchellville

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

MITCHELLVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - A homeowner shot at a suspect who broke into a Mitchellville home early Wednesday morning, according to Prince George's County police.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 11700 block of Chantilly Lane, authorities stated.

Police said the suspect broke into the basement. The homeowner shot the suspect two times with a handgun. The suspect then fled from the home.

Officers located the suspect around 1:45 a.m. after responding to a person shot needing help in the 3800 block of Clairton Drive. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police stated.

