HEALTH ALERT: Salmonella contamination in Caribeña Papayas

BALTIMORE, MD (WUSA9) - Maryland state officials urge consumers not to eat Caribeña’s yellow, Maradol papayas because of a potential Salmonella bacteria contamination.

In a warning sent out Wednesday, the Maryland Department of Health said stores across the state had distributed Yellow, Caribeña-brand Maradol papayas.

They encourage consumers to throw away any papayas that match the brand of contaminated fruit.

The salmonella contamination was confirmed by lab tests on five papayas from local retailers. Officials say they do not know the source of the contamination and will continue to investigate.

Health officials say salmonella bacteria can cause fever, stomach ache, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Symptoms of salmonella typically happen 12 to 36 hours after exposure. These symptoms can last up to seven days.

