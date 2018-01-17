'Hamilton' is coming to Baltimore in 2019

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 06: (L-R) Leslie Odom; Jr., Phillipa Soo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson attend "Hamilton" Broadway Opening Night at Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (Photo: Neilson Barnard, 2015 Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, MD. (WUSA9) - "Hamilton" fans, rejoice! The hit musical "Hamilton" will be coming to Baltimore’s Hippodrome in the summer of 2019.

The show will run for four weeks from June 25 to July 21, a longer time than other shows typically run at the theater.

Subscribers to the Hippodrome get first pick for tickets and new subscribers can begin signing up in mid-March, while current subscribers can begin renewing Wednesday. Due to "Hamilton’s" renowned popularity, subscribers will be limited in purchasing additional tickets and exchanging them as well.

According to The Baltimore Sun, there will be a lottery for 20 pairs of tickets per show. Single tickets won’t go on sale until closer to the show.

In addition to "Hamilton", 2018-2019 Hippodrome lineup will also feature fan-favorite Broadway shows and some new additions from the past few years. Newer shows "The Play That Goes Wrong" and "Come From Away" will be coming to the theater, as well as "Les Miserables" and "Fiddler on the Roof."

