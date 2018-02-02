Christopher Barnett

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WUSA9) - Hagerstown Police Chief Victor Brito reported Friday a 14-year-veteran of the department was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police for allegedly distributing prescription drugs.

Sgt. Christopher Michael Barnett was charged with distribution of controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, malfeasance in office and theft under $100.

"I cannot and will not make any excuses for this betrayal of our agency, badge, and community. I’m personally deeply disappointed and quite frankly sickened by this criminal act," Brito said. "That said, I know in my heart that the men and women I serve with on HPD do so with integrity and selfless dedication every day."

According to the department, they received credible information and evidence from a source that Barnett had engaged in illegal activity Thursday afternoon while on duty.

Investigators had video of Barnett giving a prescription narcotic to another person in the city of Hagerstown.

"When we received this information, we acted as quickly as we do in any criminal matter to address the issue," Brito added. "This will be treated the same as every case we handle on a regular basis, and he will be rightly afforded due process of the law."

Barnett has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation

Watch the press conference here.

© 2018 WUSA-TV