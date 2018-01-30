Grandparents seek justice for babies killed in the womb

MONTGOMERY CO, MD (WUSA9) - Laura Wallen had already picked a name for her baby boy. She'd already felt him kick and seen his image on ultrasound.



But when she was murdered in Montgomery County last year, prosecutors under Maryland law could only charge her accused killer with her murder, not little Reid's.

RELATED: Maryland lawmakers want murder charge option in fetal deaths

Her parents are lobbying legislators to change the law.

"You go girl," Jennifer Wallen told her mom after a hug and a sob in a crowded hearing room at the state capital.

Gwen Wallen told reporters that passing the Laura and Reid's Law would be a fitting tribute to them.

"It would mean that we honored Laura and used the gifts we have to make something positive out of a very tragic day -- for two people," she said, her voice breaking.

She's convinced Tyler Tessier murdered her daughter, Laura -- his on again, off again girlfriend -- because the beloved Howard County school teacher was pregnant with their child.

RELATED: Pregnant Md. teacher shot, police say 'love triangle' motive in death

"I believe the baby became an inconvenience," she said.

But under Maryland law, Tessier could only be charged with the mother's murder, because her baby, who she'd already named Reid, was too young to survive outside the womb.

"She loved elephants," said Gwen Wallen about her daughter. "And so his nursery was going to be elephants and fuzzy lambs."

Reid's grandfather had plans too.

"Fishing, having fun, as a grandfather does with his grandson, And we've been denied that. And it's not fair," said Mark Wallen.

The federal government and 38 other states allow prosecutors to bring a murder charge in the death of any unborn child, like the murder of Laci Peterson and her baby Connor.

Maryland has held off at least in part because of fears that defining a fetus as a person could be a slippery slope toward banning abortion.

But Laura and Reid's Law explicitly protects medical procedures like abortion.

"It's a woman's right to choose, and I have no problem with that. I'm pro-choice," said Mark Wallen.

The Wallens know passing a law here can take years. And so far, they have no Democratic co-sponsors. But if it doesn't pass this year, they say they'll be back here next year and the year after that...for as long as it take to get justice for Laura and Reid.

RELATED: Man accused of killing Md. teacher won't be charged with killing fetus

Gwen Wallen is a nurse at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda. She said she's lobbying for Laura and Reid's Law in part because of studies that show pregnant women are particularly susceptible to domestic violence.

Tessier's trial is slated to start on April 9. Prosecutors are asking for life without the possibility of parole.

© 2018 WUSA-TV