Grandmother charged after 1-year-old grandson overdoses on methadone

CALVERT COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - A grandmother has been charged with child abuse after her 1-year-old grandson suffered from a methadone overdose on Thursday, police said.

On Feb. 9, the mother of the 1-year-old went to pick up her son from his grandmother’s house in Calvert County.

The mother noticed the boy looked lethargic and was exhibiting signs of being poisoned. She immediately rushed him to the emergency room.

Medical staff gave the child several does of Naloxone. The victim was transferred to Georgetown University Medical Center for further evaluation.

It was determined the child was suffering from a methadone overdose. He was treated extensively for the overdose and was monitored for cardiac arrest and respiratory issues.

The child is in critical status.

His grandmother has been charged with first degree child abuse, assault and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

