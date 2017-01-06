Governor calls for reforms after liquor commissioner arrested

GREENBELT, MD (WUSA9) - New charges are expected soon in the public corruption scandal involving liquor licenses in Prince George's County.



The US Attorney for Maryland said he'll charge three more people before the Maryland General Assembly goes back into session on Wednesday. One of the as-yet-unnamed targets is a Maryland state senator and another is a Maryland state delegate.

Governor Larry Hogan told the Washington Post that liquor commissioner Anuj Sud has now resigned. He also told the Post that Maryland’s system of regulating alcohol sales needs to be reformed. He called them “antiquated” and “without oversight.”

RELATED: Prince George's Co. Liquor Board officials, business owners charged in bribery conspiracy



A lot of Prince George's residents are furious that alleged bribe-taking is once again giving the county a black eye.

"I was stunned," said County Executive Rushern Baker. "I'm disappointed, and quite honestly pissed."



And he knows it's going to get worse. "Anytime elected officials abuse their position, it's a betrayal of the people of Prince George's County and the State of Maryland," said Baker.



On Thursday, the FBI raided the offices of the county liquor board, two liquor stores, and a scrap yard. Agents arrested a liquor board commissioner and the director of the board and charged them and two liquor store owners with conspiracy and bribery.

Then there is the as-yet-unnamed state senator and state delegate who allegedly voted to give liquor stores permits to sell on Sundays in exchange for thousands of dollars —and promises of tens of thousands more.

"They need to go wherever it leads them," said Prince George's resident Steve Young about the investigation. "Take it all the way up the line. Make sure it doesn't happen again."



With so many good things happening in the county, including a $1.7 billion casino, residents said a scandal like this is the last thing they need.

"I'm so tired of corrupt individuals in our government, I really am," said Brenda Cahill of Mitchellville.

"I'm going to need them to distribute that money back to the community," said Tracy Rivers of Springdale.

The FBI said both the elected officials are cooperating to some extent in this investigation. We're hearing several politicians' names kicked around, but so far none of them have responded to our messages.