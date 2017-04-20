Gov. Hogan's father suffers massive stroke

(Photo: Facebook / Larry Hogan)

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WUSA9) - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s father has suffered a major stroke and his health is declining, the governor’s office said Thursday.

Larry Hogan Sr., who's 88 years old, suffered a stroke on Saturday. He has been in the hospital since then, but late this week his condition worsened.

Gov. Hogan has postponed his schedule to stay by his father’s side.

Late Thursday, Gov. Hogan shared on Facebook a black and white photo of himself with his father.

The photo shows a young Larry Hogan Jr. wearing a hat from his father’s congressional campaign. Hogan Sr. previously served as a U.S. Congressman in Maryland. He later became county executive for Prince George’s County.

In November, after not throwing his support behind Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, Gov. Hogan chose to vote for his father instead.

Gov. Hogan called his father his "hero" in a previous Facebook post and said he's "beyond proud to be his son."

© 2017 WUSA-TV