Giant offers free health screenings in MD, VA

MARYLAND (WUSA9) - Giant is hosting a free health screening at select pharmacies in Maryland and Virginia on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Customers will be able to receive free blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings.
Pharmacists will also help determine if customers are missing any recommended adult vaccinations.
Here are a list of locations in Maryland and Virginia.
MARYLAND
- York Road Plaza Giant, 9340 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
- Timonium Giant, 2145 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093
- Georgetown Square Giant, 10400 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814
- Fox Run Giant, 655 Solomons Island Road North, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
- Centre Court Giant, 3757 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD 21208
- Goshen Crossing Giant, 20044 Goshen Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20879
- Charles Centre Plaza, 3297 Plaza Way, Waldorf, MD 20603
- Free State Mall Giant, 15520 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715
- Kingsview Village Center, 18331 Leaman Farm Road, Germantown, MD 20874
- Bethesda Row West Giant, 7142 Arlington Road, Bethesda, MD 20814
- Largo Plaza Giant, 10480 Campus Way South, Largo, MD 20774
- The Villages of Urbana Giant, 3530 Sugarloaf Parkway, Frederick, MD 21704
- Severna Park Mall Giant, 573 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146
- Dundalk Giant, 1400 Merritt Boulevard, Dundalk, MD 21222
- Odenton Giant, 1155 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113
VIRGINIA
- Main Street Station Giant, 1000 East Main Street, Purcellville, VA 20132
- Virginia Gateway Giant, 7575 Linton Hall Road, Gainesville, VA 20155
- Potomac Yards Giant, 621 East Glebe Road, Alexandria, VA 22305
- Ashburn Farm Market Center, 4330 Junction Plaza, Ashburn, VA 20147
- Village at River Hill Giant, 6050 Daybreak Circle, Clarksville, MD 21029
- Chain Bridge Corner Giant, 1454 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, VA 22101
- Burke Center Giant, 6011 Burke Center Parkway, Burke, VA 22015
- Merchants View Square Giant, 5581 Merchants View Square, Haymarket, VA 20169
- Ashburn Village Giant, 44110 Ashburn Shopping Plaza, Unit 160, Ashburn, VA 20147
- University Mall Giant, 10653 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032
No appointment is necessary for the free health screenings which are supported by Honey Nut Cheerios and Vicks.
