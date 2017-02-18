Giant offers free health screenings in MD, VA

Giant Food recalls Aurora brand macadamia nuts (Photo: Giant)

MARYLAND (WUSA9) - Giant is hosting a free health screening at select pharmacies in Maryland and Virginia on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Customers will be able to receive free blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings.

Pharmacists will also help determine if customers are missing any recommended adult vaccinations.

Here are a list of locations in Maryland and Virginia.

MARYLAND

York Road Plaza Giant, 9340 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212

Timonium Giant, 2145 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093

Georgetown Square Giant, 10400 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Fox Run Giant, 655 Solomons Island Road North, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Centre Court Giant, 3757 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD 21208

Goshen Crossing Giant, 20044 Goshen Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Charles Centre Plaza, 3297 Plaza Way, Waldorf, MD 20603

Free State Mall Giant, 15520 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715

Kingsview Village Center, 18331 Leaman Farm Road, Germantown, MD 20874

Bethesda Row West Giant, 7142 Arlington Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Largo Plaza Giant, 10480 Campus Way South, Largo, MD 20774

The Villages of Urbana Giant, 3530 Sugarloaf Parkway, Frederick, MD 21704

Severna Park Mall Giant, 573 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146

Dundalk Giant, 1400 Merritt Boulevard, Dundalk, MD 21222

Odenton Giant, 1155 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113

VIRGINIA

Main Street Station Giant, 1000 East Main Street, Purcellville, VA 20132

Virginia Gateway Giant, 7575 Linton Hall Road, Gainesville, VA 20155

Potomac Yards Giant, 621 East Glebe Road, Alexandria, VA 22305

Ashburn Farm Market Center, 4330 Junction Plaza, Ashburn, VA 20147

Village at River Hill Giant, 6050 Daybreak Circle, Clarksville, MD 21029

Chain Bridge Corner Giant, 1454 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, VA 22101

Burke Center Giant, 6011 Burke Center Parkway, Burke, VA 22015

Merchants View Square Giant, 5581 Merchants View Square, Haymarket, VA 20169

Ashburn Village Giant, 44110 Ashburn Shopping Plaza, Unit 160, Ashburn, VA 20147

University Mall Giant, 10653 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032

No appointment is necessary for the free health screenings which are supported by Honey Nut Cheerios and Vicks.



