Giant offers free health screenings in MD, VA

Giant pharmacies offer free health screenings today.

WUSA 9:33 AM. EST February 18, 2017

MARYLAND (WUSA9) - Giant is hosting a free health screening at select pharmacies in Maryland and Virginia on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Customers will be able to receive free blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings.

Pharmacists will also help determine if customers are missing any recommended adult vaccinations.  

Here are a list of locations in Maryland and Virginia. 

MARYLAND

  • York Road Plaza Giant, 9340 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
  • Timonium Giant, 2145 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093
  • Georgetown Square Giant, 10400 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814
  • Fox Run Giant, 655 Solomons Island Road North, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
  • Centre Court Giant, 3757 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD 21208
  • Goshen Crossing Giant, 20044 Goshen Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20879
  • Charles Centre Plaza, 3297 Plaza Way, Waldorf, MD 20603
  • Free State Mall Giant, 15520 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715
  • Kingsview Village Center, 18331 Leaman Farm Road, Germantown, MD 20874
  • Bethesda Row West Giant, 7142 Arlington Road, Bethesda, MD 20814
  • Largo Plaza Giant, 10480 Campus Way South, Largo, MD 20774
  • The Villages of Urbana Giant, 3530 Sugarloaf Parkway, Frederick, MD 21704
  • Severna Park Mall Giant, 573 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146
  • Dundalk Giant, 1400 Merritt Boulevard, Dundalk, MD 21222
  • Odenton Giant, 1155 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113

VIRGINIA 

  • Main Street Station Giant, 1000 East Main Street, Purcellville, VA 20132
  • Virginia Gateway Giant, 7575 Linton Hall Road, Gainesville, VA 20155
  • Potomac Yards Giant, 621 East Glebe Road, Alexandria, VA 22305
  • Ashburn Farm Market Center, 4330 Junction Plaza, Ashburn, VA 20147
  • Village at River Hill Giant, 6050 Daybreak Circle, Clarksville, MD 21029
  • Chain Bridge Corner Giant, 1454 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, VA 22101
  • Burke Center Giant, 6011 Burke Center Parkway, Burke, VA 22015
  • Merchants View Square Giant, 5581 Merchants View Square, Haymarket, VA 20169
  • Ashburn Village Giant, 44110 Ashburn Shopping Plaza, Unit 160, Ashburn, VA 20147
  • University Mall Giant, 10653 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032

No appointment is necessary for the free health screenings which are supported by Honey Nut Cheerios and Vicks.
 

