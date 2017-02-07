Georgetown basketball players help mom, son after crash

JESSUP, MD (WUSA9) - Georgetown University basketball players helped a mother and son after the team’s bus crashed into their SUV Monday afternoon, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m., police responded to a traffic crash on northbound I-95 north of Rt. 100. When they arrived, troopers saw that a Lexus and bus crashed.

A 49-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son were in the Lexus that overturned. They were both transported to the hospital. No basketball players were injured.

Investigators say the Lexus and bus were northbound on the interstate when the bus hit the back of the SUV.

The Lexus traveled off the right side of the highway and overturned. Both the mother and son were able to exit the vehicle on their own.

The bus pulled off to the side and the basketball players helped the injured mother and son.

The crash investigation is continuing. No charges have been filed.



