From Gaithersburg to the Grammys

MONTGOMERY CO., MD (WUSA9) - “I couldn't be happier! I mean isn’t this the American Dream?” Mary Jo LaFrance excitedly told WUSA 9 last week. She’s the Gaithersburg woman and Montgomery County-native who helped turn Logic’s life around.

Before his two Grammy nominations, before his suicide prevention song went triple platinum, before the fame...Logic was like so many teens.

“That’s that road I been down. I know how it go down. I know how it go down,” is what he sings in song “Black SpiderMan,” featuring Damian Lemar Hudson.

The 28-year-old tells the story of growing-up in a troubled home, in the West Deer Park neighborhood of Gaithersburg, Maryland. In interviews, Logic says his parents were addicts, his brothers sold cocaine and that his dad spent a lot of his childhood in jail.



Logic, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall the second, told CBS This Morning back in December, “People look at me and look like I’ve never cooked crack on a stove before, I have. I come from a household where, you know, killers and murderers and robbers and thieves I grew up on section-8 welfare, food stamps.”

“Lots of energy, very personable,” said LaFrance describing a teenage Logic, who she calls “Bobby.”

LaFrance’s son was Logic’s best friend which is how she met Logic and learned what he was going through.

“Bobby approached me,” LaFrance told WUSA 9, “and asked me not to go to the authorities - that he was okay, and that he knew I was the kind of person I would worry about that.”

LaFrance says there was an episode with Logic’s mom that involved police. That’s when she decided to take the 17-year-old in.



“In many times children are trapped in an environment, and in Bobby’s case, was afraid of the unknown,” said LaFrance. Her voice still trembles with emotion when she talks about it.



“There’s so many kids that are in his shoes now. That they’re at a crossroads in their life,” said WUSA 9’s Stephanie Ramirez, “What was that one moment for him that, you know, made him say, ‘I’m not going to go down that path?”



LaFrance tells us they’ve talked about it. For Logic, it was when he got to a stable home.

He never graduated from Gaithersburg High School, but he did get a chance to throw his focus into music, now connecting with people all across the world.



“I looked him right in the eye and I said, ‘Bobby, it was always there within you. We gave you the tools, but YOU used them,” said LaFrance, who wanted to share this message for any teens out there going through their own struggle:

“Some children, unfortunately, may not know how, but my advice to the young people of America is to find that one person or two people or three people that care and to always focus on your study, go to school, and it won’t last forever. You may feel trapped right now, but you can get out. You will grow up and you can make your own life.”

After Logic premiered his song, “1-800-273-8255” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, CBS News says calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline have jumped 50%.

Win or lose Sunday, LaFrance says, for Logic, this is just the beginning.

