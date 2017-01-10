Former Md. delegate pleads guilty in bribery scandal
Another shoe has dropped in the widening bribery scandal being uncovered in Prince George's County. Former Delegate Will Campos pleaded guilty to federal bribery and conspiracy charges and prosecutors say they're not done yet.
WUSA 5:20 PM. EST January 10, 2017
