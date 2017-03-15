Flying sheets of ice prompt warning from police

(Photo: Twitter / @KurtBrooksWUSA)

HOWARD COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - Maryland State Police are asking drivers to clear all the snow and ice from their vehicles after a series of incidents where cars were damaged and people were hurt from flying ice.

Along I-95 in Howard County Tuesday, a sheet of ice sliced into the windshield of a Honda. The driver was reportedly injured.

Two miles up the interstate, another windshield was destroyed. The driver said he tried to avoid the flying chunk of ice, but couldn’t get out of the way in time. He wasn’t hurt, but the windshield was destroyed.

A Maryland State trooper on the scene told WUSA9 this was the seventh ice-related incident he responded to Tuesday. Overall, Maryland State Police reported they handled dozens of incidents in the area.

In three separate incidents, drivers suffered eye injuries from spraying glass.

Police are reminding everyone to remove ice and snow from their vehicles before they get behind the wheel—even the sheets on your roof, hood, and trunk.

Failing to do so could result in a traffic violation and a $90 fine.

