First flu-related child death reported in Maryland this year

BALTIMORE, MD. (WUSA9) - The Maryland Department of Health confirmed the first flu-related child death the year Tuesday afternoon.

The Department cannot discuss the specifics of the case--including where this happened, the child's age, or their medical condition.

Public health officials are warning the public take measures to prevent the flu and get the flu shot.

“Influenza is an extremely serious, and sometimes deadly, disease, and this flu season has been proven to be particularly severe,” said Dr. Howard Haft, deputy secretary for Public Health Services. “We’re continuing to urge Marylanders to get their flu shots, stay home from work if they are sick, and practice other preventative measures to stop the spread of flu.”

Officials said there had been a marked increase in flu activity since mid to late December.

